Traders call for ‘common sense’ approach to A-boards

TRADERS in Henley have called for “common sense” after concerns were raised about the number of advertising boards in the town centre.

They say the boards are needed to attract and direct shoppers but agree that the boards should not obstruct pavements.

Last week, the Henley Standard reported how town councillors are concerned about the number of

A-boards as they can hamper people with impaired vision or who are in a wheelchair.

They are considering restricting the number of

A-boards per business to one.

Laurence Morris, owner of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said he didn’t think there was a problem in the town and that businesses should be allowed to advertise themselves.

Mr Morris, who has one A-board outside his shop, said: “They are a very important part of a retailer’s advertising. It allows them to show people on the street where they are.

“They shouldn’t block the pathway — that’s just common sense. If an A-board is blocking the pavement, then it should be either repositioned or resized.”

Neil Ainsworth, landlord of the Argyll in Market Place, has two A-boards outside the pub.

He said: “They are very helpful for your business because that is how customers can keep up to date with information. Rather than being seen as an obstacle, they should be seen as an accessory for the business. Without them, the high street would look bland.

“I have two A-boards because that fits in with the style of the business and I could have three there easily but we don’t want to create an obstacle for people. You must take into account the width of the pavement so people with pushchairs can pass easily. Sometimes you see operators put out

A-boards on narrow pavements. If they don’t fit, then you shouldn’t have them.”

Lorraine Hillier had one A-board on the corner of Friday Street when she ran the Hot Gossip coffee house, which is now closed but is moving to Reading Road.

She said the boards should be used responsibly and hers used to be placed on the corner of the road, pointing down her street, because there was enough room.

Miss Hillier, a town councillor, said: “There have always been A-boards about and they do work. If businessed didn’t have them, people wouldn’t know where they were.

“I think we have to accept that we are a market town with narrow pavements.”