Fallen tree

Monday, 30 September 2019
PART of a tree has fallen across Bushes Lane in Nettlebed, which is also overgrown.
The parish council has reported the problem to to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
A hedge in nearby Wanbourne Lane also needs cutting back.
30 September 2019
