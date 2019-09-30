Vehicle for parks staff

THE parks services team in Henley is to receive a new quad bike.

The town council staff look after the town’s green spaces and currently use a Ford Transit, Ford Ranger and Kawasaki Mule as well as two tractors.

Parks manager Karl Bishop told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee that a quad bike would be able to handle attachments such as a snow plough, salt spreader and tanks for herbicide.

He added: “Nine times out of 10 we are struggling for vehicles. There’s a lot of wasted time giving people lifts.”

Councillors agreed in principle to approve the purchase at a cost of up to £8,600 and equipment costing up to £7,200.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said: “I was really shocked to learn that Karl was using his own vehicle at work every day.

“What has made me more concerned is that we have at least two other park wardens doing that as well.”