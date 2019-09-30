Permits required to dig up streets

COMPANIES wanting to carry out roadworks in Oxfordshire will have to apply and pay for a permit from February next year.

The move follows the granting of new powers to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Each year thousands of days of disruption are caused by road repairs and installation of new infrastructure.

To obtain a permit, companies will have to set out how the work will be done, the duration and times and how traffic will be managed.

When there are clashes between different sets of work, the council will also require companies to collaborate more closely to minimise disruption.

The council says that until now it has had to rely on the co-operation of the companies which meant that over-running or badly managed work was difficult to deal with due to the limited sanctions available.

Under the permit scheme, it will be able to manage and control works. Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment, said: “Roadworks are always essential to making sure everyone has water, gas, electricity and broadband supplies while repairs and resurfacing mean that people are able to get around.

“People get frustrated when their journeys are interrupted by roadworks and, while essential disruption can’t be avoided, we need the powers to step in when things go on too long or aren’t being managed as they should be.

“In the past we have worked quite well with companies but when things don’t go to plan our powers have been limited. Now we will have incentives for work to be done on time and teeth to take action when it’s not.”

It is expected that income from the permit scheme, about £1 million a year, will cover its costs.

A pilot scheme will take place in December with the full scheme expected to begin in February.

