‘No’ to Harrods cafe heaters

PLANS to have outdoor heaters at the new Harrods café in Henley should be withdrawn, say councillors.

On Tuesday, members of the town coumcil’s planning committee supported an application to refurbish the former Spirited Wines shop in Market Place but were against having heaters at in the outdoor seating area at Café H.

Councillor Donna Crook said: “I was really excited but then I saw these heaters. They shouldn’t be there if they’re trying to cut down on carbon emissions.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak agreed, saying: “The outside seating area will be subject to town council permission anyway. It is our land.”

H Café is due to open in October. South Oxfordshire District Council is due to decide the company’s application by October 9.