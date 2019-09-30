Playground makeover

THE refurbishment of the playground at Freemans Meadow in Henley began on Monday.

Wicksteed, of Kettering, is carrying out the work at the site off Fair Mile, which is costing £60,000 and will take up to six weeks to complete.

New equipment includes educational and interactive “sensory boards”, rabbit and hedgehog “springers” and a roundabout that will be wheelchair-accessible.

The town council will open the playground from 1pm to 4pm on October 30 to coincide with an event staged by the Nomad youth and community group.