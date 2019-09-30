Playground makeover

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
THE refurbishment of the playground at Freemans Meadow in Henley began on Monday.
Wicksteed, of Kettering, is carrying out the work at the site off Fair Mile, which is costing £60,000 and will take up to six weeks to complete.
New equipment includes educational and interactive “sensory boards”, rabbit and hedgehog “springers” and a roundabout that will be wheelchair-accessible.
The town council will open the playground from 1pm to 4pm on October 30 to coincide with an event staged by the Nomad youth and community group.
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say