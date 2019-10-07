Greening help plea

AN environmental campaigner has asked Sonning Common Parish Council for support in her effort to make the village “plastic free”.

Lyndsay Henderson, who runs Eco SoCo, asked councillors to set up a working group.

Her group has registered with Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group, to work towards getting Sonning Common accredited as a “plastic-free” village.

Accreditation does not mean that there would be no disposable plastic in the village but businesses would have to avoid handing out plastic bags and the village would have to meet other targets.

Councillor Vicky Boorman welcomed the idea and Councillor Tom Fort joked: “If anyone opposes, I would like to see them outside.”

Meanwhile, Eco SoCo is to hold a clothes repair workshop next month.

It will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on Wednesday, November 6 from 8pm.

Ms Henderson wants to prevent old clothes ending up in landfill as the production of cloth generates more carbon than international flights and shipping combined.

She said that if the current level of consumption continued it would account for more than a quarter of our total impact on climate change by 2050.