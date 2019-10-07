Education grants offer

THE trustees of the Henley Municipal Charities are inviting grant applications to a small education fund that they administer.

They are able to use investment income to award grants to primary schools, Gillotts School and The Henley College and small grants to individuals with limited means who need help with their education, such as the purchase of books or an apprentice buying tools.

The beneficiaries of the five charities must be residents of either Henley, Rotherfield Greys or Bix. Grant applicants must not be older than 25 and should also be current or former pupils at Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Valley Road, Shiplake, Peppard or Nettlebed primary schools or Gillotts School or The Henley College.

Applicants must not be eligible for local authority funding and the grant must directly benefit an individual or pupil.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 18. For an application form, call (01491) 412360 or email info@henleymcharities.com