Monday, 07 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Education grants offer

THE trustees of the Henley Municipal Charities are inviting grant applications to a small education fund that they administer.

They are able to use investment income to award grants to primary schools, Gillotts School and The Henley College and small grants to individuals with limited means who need help with their education, such as the purchase of books or an apprentice buying tools.

The beneficiaries of the five charities must be residents of either Henley, Rotherfield Greys or Bix. Grant applicants must not be older than 25 and should also be current or former pupils at Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Valley Road, Shiplake, Peppard or Nettlebed primary schools or Gillotts School or The Henley College.

Applicants must not be eligible for local authority funding and the grant must directly benefit an individual or pupil.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 18. For an application form, call (01491) 412360 or email info@henleymcharities.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33