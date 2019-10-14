Monday, 14 October 2019

Council visit

RESIDENTS in South Oxfordshire who have not responded to household enquiry forms will be visited by council staff.

South Oxfordshire District Council need this information to ensure residents are eligible to vote in forthcoming elections.

In August, yellow letters were sent to all homes in South Oxfordshire and more than 100,000 responses have been received. About 23,000 properties did not reply.

Each household must confirm their details and anyone who fails to do so could be fined up to £1,000. All staff making visits will carry identification.

