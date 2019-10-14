Councillor engaged

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
Monday, 14 October 2019
CONGRATULATIONS to town councillor Kellie Hinton who has become engaged to her partner.
The news was revealed by Mayor Ken Arlett at a meeting of the town council on Tuesday.
Councillor Arlett told the meeting he wanted to start with an announcement. He said: “I would like to congratulate Councillor Hinton, who has become engaged to her long-term partner Ben.”
She replied by thanking the Mayor and she received congratulations from her fellow councillors.
