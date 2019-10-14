Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillor engaged

CONGRATULATIONS to town councillor Kellie Hinton who has become engaged to her partner.

The news was revealed by Mayor Ken Arlett at a meeting of the town council on Tuesday. 

Councillor Arlett told the meeting he wanted to start with an announcement.  He said: “I would like to congratulate Councillor Hinton, who has become engaged to her long-term partner Ben.”

She replied by thanking the Mayor and she received congratulations from her fellow councillors. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33