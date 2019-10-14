Caversham care home plans considered

PLANS to replace three properties with a care home in Caversham are being considered by Reading Borough Council.

Signature Senior Lifestyles, wants to demolish the houses from 199 to 203 Henley Road and build an 82-bed facility in its place to provide specialised nursing and dementia care.

But neighbours have criticised the proposals saying there will not be enough space for parking. One neighbour said: “We visualise Henley Road having cars parked all the way up it, outside of our houses making it more difficult and dangerous to get in and out of driveways.”