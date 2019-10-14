Caversham care home plans considered

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
Monday, 14 October 2019
PLANS to replace three properties with a care home in Caversham are being considered by Reading Borough Council.
Signature Senior Lifestyles, wants to demolish the houses from 199 to 203 Henley Road and build an 82-bed facility in its place to provide specialised nursing and dementia care.
But neighbours have criticised the proposals saying there will not be enough space for parking. One neighbour said: “We visualise Henley Road having cars parked all the way up it, outside of our houses making it more difficult and dangerous to get in and out of driveways.”
14 October 2019
