Pub told to improve its hygiene standards

FOUR businesses in the Henley area scored poorly in their most recent food hygiene inspections.

The New Inn at Kidmore End got only two stars, or “improvement necessary”, when it was inspected by South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health officers under the national Scores on the Doors scheme.

Inspectors said both the cleanliness and condition of the premises and its food safety management systems were generally satisfactory but improvement was needed in how food was handled.

This is the second time that the pub and hotel has scored two stars following a previous inspection in February 2018, when its food handling was again found to need improvement.

Owner Dora Szymborska said she had made improvements beyond those required by the inspectors, including a refurbishment of the kitchen and ceiling.

She said: “I don’t believe I’ve been scored fairly and this is why I’ve asked for another inspection.”

Meanwhile, the Northfield End Superstore at Northfield End, Henley, and BB Wines, of Peppard Road in Sonning Common, got one star or “major improvement necessary.”

Food handling and overall cleanliness at both were either generally satisfactory or good but they needed major improvement in their record-keeping.

Caversham Local Food and Wine in Hemdean Road, Caversham, scored the same. Its food handling was generally satisfactory but cleanliness needed improvement and record-keeping needed major improvement.

Staff at the shop said they had made the required changes and had requested a reinspection.

Meanwhile the Hart Street Tavern in Hart Street, Henley, scored the highest possible rating of five stars, or very good, following its first ever inspection last month.

The following businesses were also inspected in the past two months and scored as follows:

Three stars (generally satisfactory) — The Anchor, Friday Street, Henley; Turkish Grill at Milestone Way Precinct, Emmer Green; Shoulder of Mutton, Playhatch; The Reformation, Gallowstree Common; The Bottle & Glass Inn, Binfield Heath; The Goring Chocolate Café, Goring.

Four stars (good) — Al Forno and Café Le Raj, Reading Road, and Lawlors Bakery, Greys Road, Henley; Flemings, Wood Lane, Sonning Common; Shepherds Hut, Ewelme; Goring Village Butchers, Goring; Stonor Enterprises at Stonor Park, Stonor.

Five stars (very good) — the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, Pizza Express in Market Place and Coppa Club in Bell Street, Henley; The Herb Kitchen, Peppard Road, Sonning Common; Benson Village Butcher, Benson; Ewelme Village Store, Ewelme; 81 Events, Maidensgrove; Costa Coffee, Church Street, Caversham.