Council urged to finally budget for toilets refurbishment

TOWN councillors say they are pushing for the public toilets in Greys Road car park in Henley to be refurbished after years of delay.

The work was due to take place in March 2014 at a cost of £120,000 but did not go ahead. The toilets at the King’s Road car park were demolished and replaced five years earlier at a cost of £100,000. The toilets are the responsibility of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Town councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Ken Arlett, who are also on the district council, discussed the delay at a meeting with council leader Sue Cooper and David Rouane, cabinet member for environment, in August. Councillor Gawrysiak told a town council meeting that he was pushing for the work to be done.

He said: “We can’t do anything at the moment because it’s not in the budget but we are making the case.

“If the district council makes £720,000 from the car parks in Henley each year then they can absolutely afford to spend £120,000 refurbishing the car park toilets.”

He was responding to Geoff Luckett, chairman of the Henley Society, who complained about the condition of the toilets, saying: “They are a poor reflection on Henley.”