Councillors reject call for barbecue area in meadows

A PLAN to install a permanent barbecue at Mill Meadows in Henley has been rejected.

The idea was put forward by town councillor Ian Clark following the introduction of a ban on barbecues at the riverside beauty spot due to the amount of rubbish created and damage to the grass.

Councillor Clark suggested having a dedicated barbecue area for public use with a gas-fired appliance, tables and seating, saying such facilities were common in Australia.

He said people could be charged to use the barbecue, which could prove popular with residents and increase visitor numbers and income from the Mill Meadows car park. However, members of the town council’s open and green spaces sub-committee rejected the idea on the advice of the council’s parks services team, which said having a barbecue area would send a mixed message regarding the overall ban and could encourage visitors to bring their own barbecues again.

The staff said the ban had helped reduce the amount of rubbish and hazards for dogs and wildlife while also reducing the number of complaints from residents.

Parks manager Karl Bishop said: “This year there has been significantly less overall rubbish down to not having barbecues. I feel like this is not the right direction to go.”

Councillor Donna Crook said: “If you have barbecues people will start using the woods as a public toilet.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “We have had a great summer without barbecues. On the whole it has been lovely — nothing like the time before with the litter and faeces.”

Barbecues have always been forbidden in Mill Meadows and in March the town council voted to make the temporary ban in Marsh Meadows permanent.

The sub-committee also rejected a suggestion by Cllr Clark to create extra spaces in the Mill Meadows car park. He proposed removing two sections of hedging to create about 25 spaces in addition to the 133 that currently exist.

Cllr Clark said the move could provide more income for the council. Last year, the car park raised more than £221,500.

Based on the average income of £1,596 per space, the extra income generated by another 25 spaces would be about £39,900 per annum.

The council’s conservation park warden Ilona Livarski and Sally Rankin, of the Henley Wildlife Group, opposed the move, saying the hedge provided shelter and food for birds, animals and invertebrates.

Parks manager Karl Bishop said the car park was already making enough income.