Bad parking

RESIDENTS have complained about dangerous parking in streets around the recreation ground in Wargrave.

The parish council will remind all users of the site, including the cricket and football clubs, to use the parking facilities provided.

Chairman Dick Bush said the council had worked hard to provide adequate parking and urged users to walk or cycle on match days if possible.

