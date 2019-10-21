Useful extras

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
HENLEY Town Council’s parks services team will receive up to £7,200 worth of attachments for its new quad bike.
Councillors have approved the funding for the equipment, such as a snow plough and tanks for herbicide.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say