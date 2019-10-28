Monday, 28 October 2019

Tree faces the chop

A GOLDEN cypress tree is set to be removed from the corner of Bell Lane, Henley.

The town council will take the advice from South Oxfordshire District Council’s tree officer before taking any action as the 11-year-old tree is in a conservation area and is protected.

Helen Gaynor, who represents the Northfield End and Bell Street Residents’ Group, said the move was supported by the majority of residents.

“There’s concern that when you are pulling out in a car, children walk on that pavement and it does obscure the view. We also feel the species is alien to that environment.”

If the cypress is removed, the council will plant a native species somewhere else to offset its loss.

The white posts on the western side of the triangular patch of land in Bell Street will also be removed and the grass improved.

Cyclamen will be planted beneath the mature holly tree on the triangle.

