Pavilion dryers

Monday, 28 October 2019
THREE hand dryers could be installed at the sports pavilion in Peppard.
The parish council will ask Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club and the sports pavilion charity if they will contribute towards the £600 required to buy and install the devices at the building in Stoke Row Road.
28 October 2019
