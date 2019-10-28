Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pavilion dryers

THREE hand dryers could be installed at the sports pavilion in Peppard.

The parish council will ask Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club and the sports pavilion charity if they will contribute towards the £600 required to buy and install the devices at the building in Stoke Row Road.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33