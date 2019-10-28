Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Steps to be repaired

STEPS between Blounts Court Road and Gravel Hill in Peppard will be repaired.

Access to the steps has been closed so part of the pavement can be resurfaced at the same time.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, told a parish council meeting: “An inspector went out and decided that the area is unsafe and should have been blocked off.

“Nothing had happened by the last meeting but it’s now officially closed pending a further inspection and proper schedule of works being prepared. Something has to be done about it.”

Councillor Vivien Mitchell said: “It’s quite slippery. There’s quite a steep slope.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33