Steps to be repaired

STEPS between Blounts Court Road and Gravel Hill in Peppard will be repaired.

Access to the steps has been closed so part of the pavement can be resurfaced at the same time.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, told a parish council meeting: “An inspector went out and decided that the area is unsafe and should have been blocked off.

“Nothing had happened by the last meeting but it’s now officially closed pending a further inspection and proper schedule of works being prepared. Something has to be done about it.”

Councillor Vivien Mitchell said: “It’s quite slippery. There’s quite a steep slope.”