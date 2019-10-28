No ‘Stop’ sign for crossroads

AN accident blackspot in Peppard does not meet the criteria for a “Stop” sign, according to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

The council says it will not install another sign at the Gallowstree Road and Stoke Row Road crossroads because the visibility is satisfactory under national safety guidelines.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the council, told the parish council that it needed to provide evidence of accidents in order to make a case for a new sign.

He said: “Officers have related that on the basis the visibility is good, it doesn’t meet with the appropriate guidelines.

“I need a record of dates and details of accidents. Just saying there have been loads of accidents there is not evidence. It’s down to us to assemble a case.”

The council has, however, cut back vegetation at the crossroads and refreshed the white lines.

In June, a woman was injured when her Volvo was involved in a collision with a Mercedes at the crossroads.

It was the fourth accident there this year and prompted parish councillors to ask for “Stop” signs to be installed.

Caroline Head, who has lived at the junction for 20 years, said at the time that accidents had been happening there “time and time again”.