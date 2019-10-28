Monday, 28 October 2019

Road repairs

A DILAPIDATED stretch of asphalt in Manor Road, Whitchurch, has been resurfaced by Oxfordshire County Council.

This follows a request by the parish council, which was concerned about the road’s poor condition.

Some worn spots on the pavement will also be addressed as will a damaged salt bin.

A damaged bollard in the narrow section of Hardwick Road has also been replaced, as have a few uneven sections of road left from earlier gas works.

