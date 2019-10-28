Third Thames bridge proposal ‘uncosted and unspecified’

A PROPOSAL for a third Thames bridge in Reading should go back to the drawing board, it has been claimed.

South Oxfordshire councillors say the £150million crossing would result in thousands more cars and heavy goods vehicles being diverted through Henley and nearby villages.

Reading, Wokingham and Bracknell councils support the idea of a bridge across the river from the Thames Valley business park to land near Playhatch, which is in South Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council has already rejected the idea and now South Oxfordshire District Council has followed suit.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the Sonning Common ward, put forward the motion.

He said: “Reading Borough Council is proposing to build a vast new bridge over the Thames at Caversham to alleviate Reading’s traffic problems.

“It is included in their draft local plan as a top transport priority.

“The only onwards option for traffic would be through the congested streets of Henley or along the narrow B481 country road through Oxfordshire villages. To date, Reading and other Berkshire councils that are supporting the scheme have focused almost entirely on the costs of building the bridge and the benefits it will bring to Reading.

“While they recognise that the bridge would have a substantial impact on the Oxfordshire road network, the Berkshire councils blithely state these will be dealt with by unspecified and uncosted ‘mitigation measures’.”

The motion, which was voted for by 33 councillors in favour with one against and two abstentions, called for leader Sue Cooper to write to the leaders at Reading, Wokingham and Bracknell councils as well as local MPs John Howell, John Redwood, Matt Rodda and Theresa May.

The letter would say: “In the context of the climate emergency, a car-based solution to a car-based problem that would pour thousands of cars and HGVs into Oxfordshire is totally inappropriate and should a new bridge be built it should be restricted to public transport, cyclists and pedestrians.

“If a car-based solution is pursued, the proposed bridge and necessary mitigation measures (i.e. improvements to the Oxfordshire road network) are not considered as two separate projects ,but as one single project in order that the benefits, disadvantages and costs of the complete scheme can be holistically assessed.”

In 2015 the Berkshire authorities produced a £250,000 strategic outline business case for the bridge and the benefits it would provide in Berkshire and Councillor Bartholomew said this should be repeated.

Cllr Bartholomew said: “The Berkshire parties have been driving this forward with great energy and enthusiasm but their focus has been on just building the bridge.

“The ‘mitigation measures’ that they refer to are unspecified and uncosted – we don’t know what they are. They are reluctant to go into detail.

“When the strategic outline business case was done the cost benefit analysis was done without the cost of mitigation measures. They hadn’t even costed the junctions coming off the bridge. The whole project has to be considered holistically.

“The next stage would be to produce an outline business case, which could cost about £750,000 and the county council officers, with whom I agree, believe it should go back a step and address all the issues.”

Council representatives discussed the project with Mr Howell, Mr Rodda and Mrs May at a meeting on Friday.

Cllr Bartholomew said the meeting “didn’t resolve anything” and that the Berkshire councils planned to apply to the Government for £800,000 to fund the next stage of the project.

He said: “There is so much enthusiasm for the project on the Berkshire side as they see it as solving their transport issues and for the people involved it is very exciting to be building something on this scale.

“However, my concern remains about what happens to all this traffic when it arrives in Oxfordshire.

“I remain very, very concerned that they are racing ahead without considering the position of south Oxfordshire and the concerns raised about the climate emergency is getting little more than lip service.”

