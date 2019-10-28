Tools curfew

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
ALLOTMENT holders in Nettlebed will be banned from using motorised tools after 7pm or on bank holidays from next year following complaints from neighbouring residents.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say