Time to apply

Monday, 28 October 2019
PARENTS whose children are due to start at secondary school in September have until Thursday to apply for places.
This applies to those children born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009. Parents are encouraged to state up to four preferences.
Oxfordshire County Council advises applying online at www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
secondaryadmissions
