Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Time to apply

PARENTS whose children are due to start at secondary school in September have until Thursday to apply for places.

This applies to those children born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009. Parents are encouraged to state up to four preferences.

Oxfordshire County Council advises applying online at www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
secondaryadmissions

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33