Hall donation

Disabled access at station to improve
ACCESS to Goring station from the village centre ... [more]
Monday, 04 November 2019
THE trustees of Peppard War Memorial Hall have received about £4,000 from the parish council.
The money will be used to install a kitchen in the club room and more flooring at the building in Gallowstree Road.
Clive Mills, chairman of trustees, said: “We have various plans in place to get the hall up to standard. This will go a long way towards helping.”
04 November 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say