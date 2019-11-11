Council’s investments producing good returns despite uncertainty

HENLEY Town Council’s investment portfolio is showing healthy returns.

However, some councillors are worried about money being invested in schemes which support the use of fossil fuels.

The council declared a climate emergency earlier this year and a working group was established to reduce the town’s carbon footprint. The issue was raised by Councillor Kellie Hinton after the finance, strategy and management committee received a presentation from Charles Heaton, an investment manager for the town council.

He told members that an Investec portfolio had produced a return of 8.43 per cent in the 12 months to September. Councillors said they were pleased with this performance, particularly given the wider financial uncertainties created by Brexit.

But Cllr Hinton asked if it was wrong to invest in businesses or operations that were not environmentally friendly.

She said: “We can’t preach about reducing plastic and supporting climate change and then invest our money in fossil fuels. A further discussion needs to be had about this. Maybe everyone around this table disagrees with me. We just need to be conscious and aware.”

Mr Heaton said returns from environmental, social and governance investments were not always as strong but agreed it was important to advise the council on the best way forward.

He added: “I am very happy to advise on what might be an appropriate strategy. We have demonstrated that it should not be seen as a negative to look at issues such as the environment.”

The committee also heard from Nick McGregor on behalf of the Redmayne Bentley portfolio, which produced a return of 5.9 per cent in the last 12 months.

Councillors agreed to include a figure of £170,000 for investment income in the council’s budget for the year beginning on April 1.