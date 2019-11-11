Cautious welcome

GORING Parish Council has cautiously welcomed plans to develop a site earmarked for housing under the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Despite complaints from dozens of residents, councillors have raised no objection to the outline proposal for 20 houses on a field between Manor Road and Elmcroft.

They said the principle of development was agreed when the neighbourhood plan passed a referendum in July but the application would have to meet specific requirements.

Frenbury and Elegant Homes, of Caversham, want to develop the 2.24-hectare site with homes of two, three and four bedrooms, including eight “affordable” ones.

The field is in a flood zone but the houses would be built where the risk is lowest. Part of the developed area would be raised into the safe zone through landscaping.

The Environment Agency supports this idea.

However, the Chilterns Conservation Board says development in an area of outstanding natural beauty should only be allowed in exceptional circumstances which don’t apply in this case.

More than 50 residents have objected, saying that raising land out of the flood zone wasn’t mentioned in the neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to decide the application before December 16.