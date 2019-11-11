Monday, 11 November 2019

Street fixes

A CONSULTANT is to be appointed to draw up detailed plans for improvements to Goring high street.

The parish council is in talks with an expert who will suggest ways to tackle congestion and stop drivers speeding and mounting the pavement.

These will include a “speed cushion”, a type of speed hump, outside the Davis Tate office and raising the kerb and pavement outside Mary S Interiors.

The latter will stop drivers from squeezing past oncoming vehicles at the “pinch point” in the road instead of waiting at the give way line as they should.

