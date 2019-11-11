Second defeat for plan to replace ‘rundown’ house

PLANS to demolish and rebuild a house in Wargrave high street have been rejected.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, said the scheme would be overdevelopment of the site and would have “an unacceptable impact” on the character of the landscape.

Simon Marsden applied for permisssion to knock down the existing property, Silvaplana, and replace it with a two-storey property,

He said the house, which was separated from Holly Cottage in 1962, is rundown and poorly insulated.

However, villagers objected, saying the new house would be too big for the plot.

In its decision notice, the council says: “The proposed development represents overdevelopment of the site.

“In addition, by reason of its siting, layout and design, the proposal would clearly be out of character and would not promote continuity with the surrounding built form.

“By virtue of its poor integration with the existing built environment, the development would cause unacceptable and material harm to the visual amenities of the surrounding conservation area. Due to the excessive scale, massing and footprint, the proposed dwelling would have an unacceptable impact on this valued landscape character.”

Mr Marsden had a similar application turned down by the council in July last year. In his latest plans, he had moved the proposed house further away from the river and removed a propposed single-storey wing on the side of the building.

A design and access statement stated: “The proposal has taken into account the location of the site within Wargrave conservation area.

“It provides for a form of development that is in keeping with the character and appearance of the surrounding area in terms of its size, scale, layout, height and design.

“It is designed to reflect the scale, proportions and spacing of existing development within this location.

“Care has been taken to ensure that the proposal will not result in any loss of amenity to adjoining residents. Existing trees and other significant landscape features would be retained where appropriate and a significant amount of additional new landscaping is also proposed.”

Silvaplana is the subject of a restrictive covenant, which says any development should preserve the enjoyment of the area for neighbours. It is set back from the High Street and the view from the water is partially obscured by trees.

Wargrave Parish Council objected to Mr Marsden’s first application on the grounds of the bulk and mass of the proposed property.

But it did not oppose his latest proposal, saying it was a “considerable improvement” on the previous design, although there were still concerns about the height of the property.

Neighbours remained unhappy and urged the council to reject the plans for a second time.

Terry Grouk, who lives at the adjoining Wargrave Hall, said: “We are in favour of replacing Silvaplana with a new building as long as it maintains a similar footprint and abides by the restrictive covenant in force. The current application is clearly in breach of this covenant.

“We feel very strongly against this application. We are concerned that trees were removed without consent and have essentially paved the way for this application and the applicant is now benefiting from this.”

Michael Stubbs, of Ferry Lane, said: “The proposed dwelling would have a material impact on the area, which is a significant amenity for the local community and lies within a conservation zone.

“Building such a large property would significantly change the characteristics of the area. The stretch of river hosts the River Thames’s oldest regatta and developing the site in such a manner would radically alter the enjoyment of the river’s public space by local villagers.”

The Middle Thames branch of the River Thames Society also objected.

Chairman John Skuse said: “The development is too large and overwhelms the site. It would destroy the view of the river from the land side.

“We are not reassured about the retention of trees on the site, as past experience would suggest trees will be vulnerable.” Meanwhile, Wargrave parish councillor John Halsall has defended the borough council’s decision-making on planning issues.

Councillor Halsall, who is the leader of borough council, was questioned by fellow parish councillors at a meeting.

Councillor Philip Davies said he wanted to understand why the two councils had disagreed over the application for Silvaplana.

Councillor Halsall said he was “very surprised” the parish council decided not to object as he felt the planned house was of an “excessive scale” despite the size being reduced from the previous application.