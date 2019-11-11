Free parking

Monday, 11 November 2019

THE car park in School Lane, Wargrave, will be free to use on the three Saturdays before Christmas.

Wokingham Borough Council is scrapping the charges on December 7, 14 and 21 to encourage people to shop locally, as it has done in previous years.

The car park is already free to use on Sundays and during evenings.

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We have some fantastic shops and want to do all we can to help our local economy.”

