Festive break

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
HENLEY town hall will be shut for eight days from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.
South Oxfordshire District Council’s offices will be closed for the same period.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say