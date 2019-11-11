Monday, 11 November 2019

Mower will cut time

A NEW ride-on mower could be bought by Henley Town Council to save time on grass cutting.

The parks services team currently use a John Deere 1570 model but want to exchange it for the modern X950.

The new mower has the ability to collect the cut grass, which the current one doesn’t, which means it could save about 290 hours of work per year.

The existing model was bought in 2016 for £20,156 in 2016 and is thought to have a trade-in value of £11,000, which could be put towards the £15,675 cost of the replacement.

