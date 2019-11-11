Mower will cut time

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A NEW ride-on mower could be bought by Henley Town Council to save time on grass cutting.
The parks services team currently use a John Deere 1570 model but want to exchange it for the modern X950.
The new mower has the ability to collect the cut grass, which the current one doesn’t, which means it could save about 290 hours of work per year.
The existing model was bought in 2016 for £20,156 in 2016 and is thought to have a trade-in value of £11,000, which could be put towards the £15,675 cost of the replacement.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say