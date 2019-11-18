Meeting on new housing

A PUBLIC meeting took place in Sonning Common last night (Thursday) about the revision of the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Residents were asked for their views on 11 sites that have been put forward for possible development.

The original plan, which passed a referendum in 2016, earmarked a number of sites for 200 new homes.

However, the village may have to accept another 108 by the year 2034 under South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan.