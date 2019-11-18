New homes approved

FIVE new homes are to be built in Peppard despite opposition from residents and the parish council.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, approved the application by Vanita Kang to redevelop a plot of land off Peppard Hill.

She will demolish an existing four-bedroom house and three outbuildings and replace them with two four-bedroom semi-detached homes and three terraced houses, each with either two or three bedrooms and its own garden. There will be a total of 13 parking spaces.

None of the properties will be classed as “affordable” because Mrs Kang is not obliged to provide these as there are fewer than 10 dwellings.

Neighbours said the scheme was excessive and the new properties would overlook theirs. The parish council said the development was out of character with the area.

However, the district council said it would comply with relevant policies and the density and layout would not significantly harm the character or appearance of the area, which is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In 2017 Mrs Kang sought permission for six houses on the site but planning officers said the development would be too cramped and that there should be more smaller houses as there was greater demand for these.