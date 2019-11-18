Monday, 18 November 2019

Homes plan turned down

PLANS for two new houses in Woodcote have been turned down.

Nicola Richards, from Wallingford, wanted to develop land at an existing propery at the end of Wayside Green, a cul-de-sac which backs on to the houses in Behoes Lane.The parish council and neighbours objected.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said it would be “cramped overdevelopment” and out of keeping with the site’s “verdant and open” character as well as spoil neighbours’ views and reduce light coming into their properties.

Meanwhile, the Castrol Technology Centre at Whitchurch Hill could be remodelled. BP, which owns the research site off the B481, wants to knock down five buildings and erect a new two-storey office block and extend an existing laboratory.

