Preparing grant bids

REPAIRS to the riverbank in Henley and portable CCTV could be funded by grants from South Oxfordshire District Council.

Henley Town Council will apply for the grants if members agree how much money is required.

It is estimated that repairs to the riverbank would cost more than £100,000.

Sections are crumbling and the council has received reports of children and adults losing their footing.

Councillors could also agree to purchase portable CCTV to tackle antisocial behaviour at Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground and Freemans Meadow.

According to official crime figures, there were six incidents of antisocial behaviour and two of violent crime at the recreation ground in the first eight months of this year.