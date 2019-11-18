Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Preparing grant bids

REPAIRS to the riverbank in Henley and portable CCTV could be funded by grants from South Oxfordshire District Council.

Henley Town Council will apply for the grants if members agree how much money is required.

It is estimated that repairs to the riverbank would cost more than £100,000.

Sections are crumbling and the council has received reports of children and adults losing their footing.

Councillors could also agree to purchase portable CCTV to tackle antisocial behaviour at Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground and Freemans Meadow.

According to official crime figures, there were six incidents of antisocial behaviour and two of violent crime at the recreation ground in the first eight months of this year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33