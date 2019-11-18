Councils to discuss whether to create more parking space

TALKS are to be held on whether to increase the amount of parking space available in the town centre.

Henley Town Council says it would like a second level built at the King’s Road car park next to Waitrose.

This has been suggested a number of times over the years but the idea has never taken hold despite repeated demands by traders for more parking space.

The car park, which has 380-space pay and display spaces, is the responsiblity of South Oxfordshire District Council, which has said that building another level would not have a big enough impact to justify the cost.

Now town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward has written to Mark Stone, chief executive of the district council, seeking a solution.

He says that the three town centre car parks — King’s Road, Greys Road, and Southfields, off Goodall Close, are often full.

Mr Jacklin-Edward says: “Henley, as with so many other towns, suffers from a significant lack of car parking. The three central car parks are at capacity on most days, with drivers circling the car parks and the town centre trying to find spaces.

“The increase in traffic movements is detrimental to the town’s air quality and exacerbates the high level of illegal and obstructive parking around the town centre.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward says these problems will only get worse with new developments. Gardiner Place, a 23,000 sq ft development of shops and flats at the former Market Place Mews, next to the King’s Road car park, is due to be completed early next year and Network Rail has unveiled plans for a hotel at the station car park, which would reduce the number of spaces from 321 to 303.

Mr Jacklin-Edward says: “The issues will only increase and action is needed as soon as possible.”

He says that a deck could be added to the King’s Road car park using a prefabricated lightweight, moveable structure that would create another 60 spaces.

It could feature a “living wall” of plants that absorb pollutants from vehicle exhausts and other features to improve its appearance.

Mr Jacklin-Edward says the work would cause “minimal disruption” and the revenue from the extra spaces would provide an “excellent” returm on the investment.

He says: “The town council is keen to work with you to find a solution that benefits all our residents, enhances the amenity of the town and is commercially and financially sustainable for the district council.

“This is just one option of several potential solutions which would improve not only the vitality, air quality, and amenity of Henley but also provide an excellent opportunity to improve the value of some of your key assets. We would, of course, be very open to assist you with developing a business case for the project.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward also says work needs to be done to improve traffic flow in the town centre.

He writes: “To that end, we are already working hard, running a community bus service with Reading Buses, improving transport links, encouraging walking and cycling, putting in measures to improve air quality and maximizing the potential of our own parking facilities.”

The district council earmarked £770,000 for the decking project in its capital growth budget in 2016 but then put it on hold for a feasibility study to be carried out, saying it needed more evidence that there was a congestion problem and that extra spaces would solve it. It then told town councillors that the study wouldn’t be commissioned in the next year because the project had been taken out of the budget.

Later, it said a study had in fact been carried out in 2015 and found the idea wouldn’t work and it recommended better signage instead. In March this year, the council said enlarging the car park was not financially viable due to cost and it could make the air pollution problem worse due to the increase in car journeys.

This week, a council spokesman said: “We are aware of the c oncerns raised in the letter and will set up a meeting with the town council in order to fully understand the problems and identify potential options.”