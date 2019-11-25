Monday, 25 November 2019

Phone and defibrillator

TWO heritage phone boxes could be installed in Peppard and Kingwood.

The parish council wants one outside Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road and the other by the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane, Kingwood.

The former would serve as a working telephone while the latter would house a defibrillator.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin said: “We would like one of them working because not everyone has mobile phones.”

She has contacted South Oxfordshire District Council about the proposal.

