Monday, 25 November 2019

Parking still a problem

DANGEROUS parking in Wargrave is still concerning parish councillors.

Streets around the recreation ground are particularly busy at weekends due to people attending football matches.

A council meeting heard how some visitors were parking at junctions and that one woman only narrowly avoided a collision.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “The football clubs have been told that the official parking is at the parish offices but people seem to be taking shortcuts and it is very dangerous.”

Chairman Dick Bush said the council had suggested to the clubs that they use cones to deter visitors from parking in unsuitable places.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said they should have marshalls on match days.

