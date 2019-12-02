Drivers urged to slow down

TWENTY-SEVEN drivers were recorded breaking the 30mph speed limit in Peppard last month.

The parish council monitored traffic on the B481 and Stoke Row Road with a speed indicator device.

Councillor Ray Freeman said offenders were putting lives at risk.

He said: “I urge all motorists to observe the appropriate road speed limits. I would also like to point out that there have been four recorded vehicle accidents at the Gallowstree Road-Stoke Row Road junction this year.”