Drivers urged to slow down

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
TWENTY-SEVEN drivers were recorded breaking the 30mph speed limit in Peppard last month.
The parish council monitored traffic on the B481 and Stoke Row Road with a speed indicator device.
Councillor Ray Freeman said offenders were putting lives at risk.
He said: “I urge all motorists to observe the appropriate road speed limits. I would also like to point out that there have been four recorded vehicle accidents at the Gallowstree Road-Stoke Row Road junction this year.”
