Vijay Srao, Wycombe (UKIP)

Vijay Srao (UKIP — Make Brexit Happen)

THE general election is very important for the future of our great country. The Government says the election will decide the issue for good but we voted to leave at the referendum, so why haven’t we left already? There has been three-and-a-half years of indecision.

Wycombe voted for a clean-break Brexit at the European elections in May with UKIP and Brexit more than 10,000 votes ahead of their nearest rivals, the Conservatives.

Where is the deal we voted for? We have been sold out by Steve Baker and the Conservatives. You can’t trust the Tories with Brexit. Let’s make Brexit happen, Wycombe. You told them at the referendum and you told them in May. Tell them again. It’s time for a change.

As a farmer, I support the Countryside Alliance’s rural charter.

I live in High Wycombe and serve as a parish councillor.