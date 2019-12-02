A local champion to make difference

Craig Morley (Conservative)

HAVING been born in Reading and grown up in Woodley, I love this area.

I want to be our local champion and make a real difference for people in Reading East.

Spurred on by serving our country for eight years as a diplomat, I returned to the UK last year and got involved in politics for three reasons:

1. We have an opportunity to build a great global future for our country and I feel I can contribute with my global experience. I want an end to the pessimism and declinism.

2. To be a champion for local residents in Parliament, solve some of the decades-long problems in Reading East and be an effective ambassador for our area.

3. To fight resurgent extreme socialism under Jeremy Corbyn. I’ve seen first hand the damage of extreme socialism and communism in China.

If elected, my biggest priority is getting the third Thames bridge built. It has dragged on for decades. We need to get on and get it built. Under Boris Johnson, we now have a Government that is investing heavily in infrastructure, with a £29billion road investment programme. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to tap into that and build the bridge as part of a nationally funded infrastructure project.