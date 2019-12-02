Five good reasons to vote for me

Yemi Awolola (Christian People’s Alliance)

I AM a Christian with a passion for both God and people. I work for one of the utilities companies in Reading. I live in Whitley and attend a local church. I founded and run a local football club in Whitley.

Five reasons you should vote for me:

1. Brexit — The democratic will of the British people must be respected. That means we will honour the 2016 referendum result and leave the European Union completely.

2. Supporting traditional marriage — supporting couples when they get married, both financially and with training, and again when they have their first child.

3. Five per cent turnover tax — We would end the scandal of big multi-national companies such as Facebook, Google and Starbucks, sending their UK profits abroad in order to avoid paying their fair share of tax.

4. More than nine million unborn children in the UK have lost their lives as a result of the 1967 Abortion Act. We would legally protect the right to life of the most helpless and vulnerable in our society, including the unborn.

5. We will help people leaving prison, guaranteeing them good accommodation and help to get work and also help to break any addictions.