Making life better for the many

Pat McDonald (Labour)

I AM very much a local candidate, having grown up and attended school in Maidenhead.

I am chairman of White Waltham Parish Council, where we work for the benefit of our residents.

I also volunteer as a helper at our local youth club. This gives young people a chance to mix and make new friends.

At the last election we increasd our vote considerably, making the Labour Party the only genuine alternative to the Conservatives in Maidenhead.

In seats where the Liberal Democrats or Greens have any chance of winning they have done a deal to stand aside for each other.

Given the fact that they are both standing in Maidenhead clearly means they know they can’t win here.

The Labour Party has some genuinely transformative policies that can make life better for the many.

