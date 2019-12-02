Leaving legacy for future

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
BORN and raised in Maidenhead, I am dedicated to safeguarding the town, its surrounding villages and green belt for future generations to enjoy.
I also want to build a fairer, more tolerant society where people feel safe to be who they are, regardless of where they come from, what they believe or who they love.
As a borough councillor, I voted to declare a climate emergency but this declaration must be backed up with real action. We need a fundamental change in the way we approach everything, from planning and infrastructure to procurement to tree planting.
I want to protect Maidenhead’s green lungs and oppose unsuitable developments in the green belt, particularly where they threaten to join up our unique villages into one giant metropolis.
As a former pupil of Furze Platt Senior School, I strongly believe that the best way to encourage social mobility is through a serious investment in our education system — from early years to KS4 — and providing equal opportunities for all. I will fight to ensure all our schools have the funding they need.
