Strong voice on issues

Theresa May

(Conservative)*

I LIVE in the constituency with my husband Philip and am privileged to have been the MP for 22 years.

I’ve been a strong voice for local people, campaigning on issues that matter like the trains, including the branch line from Twyford to Henley. Maintaining fast train services from Twyford to London is a priority, as is protecting our vital public services.

As Prime Minister, I announced the single biggest cash boost for the NHS in its history. We need to make sure that money is spent well on patient services, including mental health.

I want everyone to go as far in life as their talents and hard work will take them and that’s why it’s important to have a good school place for every child.

A dynamic local economy with good infrastructure matters for local jobs. That’s why I’m continuing to work for a third bridge across the Thames which should relieve Sonning and Henley bridges.

Protecting our environment matters for the future. Having put the UK’s target of net zero emissions by 2050 into law, I’m working locally to ensure we achieve that. On these and other issues I will be a strong voice for the constituency.