Building ‘acceptable’

PLANS to install a garden building at a small development in Henley have been approved despite objections from the town council.

Clare White applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for permission to erect the outbuilding at the site in Berkshire Road.

The detatched single-storey structure will be constructed using timber boarding as part of the redevelopment, which has involved the demolition of an existing house and the erection of a pair of semi-detached three-bedroom houses and a detached three-bedroom house. The new properties have been sold.

Henley Town Council objected to the latest application on the grounds the building would be too high and too close to neighbouring properties.

However, the district council approved it on the condition that any trees or shrubs which are damaged or destroyed within five years are replaced.

Adrian Duffield, the authority’s head of planning, said: “The proposed development would be acceptable in terms of its relationship to the character of the existing building, its site and the wider area.”