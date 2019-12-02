Peter Sims (Green Party)

I LIVE in Lane End, having returned to the village where I grew up. I have a masters degree in electronic engineering and recently co-wrote a Green House think tank report called Unlocking the Potential of Zero Carbon.

I am currently working on the Climate Jobs Project, where I focused on the transition needed in the transport, land, food and energy sectors.

I believe we are currently hitting many planetary and societal boundaries, such as inequality, pollution, resource consumption and communal infrastructure funding, as well as having crossed critical boundaries

when it comes to climate change and biodiversity loss. A change of direction is urgently needed and we must act fast if we want to minimise the impact these threats pose to future

generations.

Our democracy is not fit for the challenges it faces. England needs devolved regional assemblies to empower local government.