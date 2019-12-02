Monday, 02 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

Headline

Peter Sims (Green Party)

I LIVE in Lane End, having returned to the village where I grew up. I have a masters degree in electronic engineering and recently co-wrote a Green House think tank report called Unlocking the Potential of Zero Carbon.

I am currently working on the Climate Jobs Project, where I focused on the transition needed in the transport, land, food and energy sectors.

I believe we are currently hitting many planetary and societal boundaries, such as inequality, pollution, resource consumption and communal infrastructure funding, as well as having crossed critical boundaries
when it comes to climate change and biodiversity loss. A change of direction is urgently needed and we must act fast if we want to minimise the impact these threats pose to future
generations. 

Our democracy is not fit for the challenges it faces. England needs devolved regional assemblies to empower local government.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33