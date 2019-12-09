Burial charges may rise

BURIAL charges at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley are set to increase.

The town council is considering raising the cost by about 10 per cent for a two-year period from April 1. Members of the recreation and amenities committee noted that the current level of charging does not cover projected running costs.

The average annual income from the cemetery over the last five years was £39,620 but the estimated cost of running the cemetery next year is £40,100.