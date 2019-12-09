Monday, 09 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Burial charges may rise

BURIAL charges at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley are set to increase.

The town council is considering raising the cost by about 10 per cent for a two-year period from April 1. Members of the recreation and amenities committee noted that the current level of charging does not cover projected running costs.

The average annual income from the cemetery over the last five years was £39,620 but the estimated cost of running the cemetery next year is £40,100.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33