Monday, 09 December 2019

Pond cleaned

A POND in Nettlebed is being improved to support a habitat for greater crested newts.

The work at Long Pond in Priest Hill was commissioned by the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators with funding from the Freshwater Habitat Trust.

The group had wanted to create a new pond on land off Chapel Lane but this was unsuitable.

